Video: Memphis Depay clearly embracing Barcelona links with fine free-kick to rescue the Netherlands late on against Scotland

In the 88th minute of Netherlands’ pre-Euros friendly tonight, Memphis Depay broke the hearts of the Scottish with a sensational late free-kick to salvage a draw for Frank de Boer’s side.

Depay tucked the ball into the far corner, catching Craig Gordon by surprise with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box to bail out his nation.

Depay wheeled away and performed his trademark ‘silencing’ celebration as he stuck his fingers in his ears, marking the forward’s second goal of the night, with his first laid on by another Barcelona target.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona are in ongoing talks with the 27-year-old, as the Blaugrana look to make even more high-profile free transfers to bolster their squad this summer.

Wat een heerlijke vrije trap! Memphis maakt zijn tweede en zet Oranje in de slotfase op 2-2. #NEDSCO pic.twitter.com/s5IWTCBe9h — NOS Voetbal (@NOSvoetbal) June 2, 2021

Pictures from NOS Voetbal and Polsat Sport.

The excitement will be mounting amongst the Barcelona fans – as if it wasn’t already, after a sensational performance from Depay.