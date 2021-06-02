Video: Wijnaldum and Depay show what’s to come at Barcelona as they link up for a fine goal vs Scotland

It does feel like this would be truly dependent on Ronald Koeman staying at Barcelona next season, but Barcelona look like they will add Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay to their squad this summer:

Ronald Koeman agents ‘confident’ to receive soon the green light from Barcelona to stay for one more season as #FCB manager. Koeman never planned to resign. He’s also happy with the new signings + Wijnaldum (done deal) and Depay (talks ongoing) set to join the club. ??? #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

The pair started for the Netherlands against Scotland tonight and they linked up for a nice goal as Wijnaldum set Depay up for the clinical finish:

It's a rapid response from the Netherlands! ? Memphis Depay fires in the equaliser against Scotland!pic.twitter.com/dg1rC3n3qW — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 2, 2021

It’s a really good finish from Depay on his weaker foot as the keeper isn’t getting anywhere near it, and it could be a sign of things to come at the Nou Camp next season.