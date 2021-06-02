West Ham tipped to make first summer signing as Hammers enter Czech market… Again

According to recent reports, West Ham United could be on the verge of completing their first signing of the summer as the Londoners look to recruit Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral.

That’s according to Eurosport, who claims the Hammers could be about to seal another Czech international, following their previous success with full-back Vladimir Coufal and midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Kral, 23, is a versatile defensive midfielder who can also play slightly further forward as well as fill in at centre-back.

Since signing for Spartak Moscow in the summer of 2019, Kral has featured in 53 matches, in all competitions.

Highly rated among the Czech Republic’s top-flight, Kral could be the next big name to make the switch to the English Premier League.

Eurosport claims that a potential deal, should it be reached, would not come as a surprise after the midfielder has been a club target for quite some time.

Most interestingly though, although the outlet does not mention any kind of transfer fee, they do suggest that the Hammers are keen to complete a move before the start of the summer Euros.