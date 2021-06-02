Menu

Wolves edging closer to securing next manager after FA approve move

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers are edging excitingly closer to securing their next permanent manager.

Following the departure of former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, the Midlands side has been on the lookout for the Portuguese tactician’s successor.

Now, according to a recent report from BBC Sport, the club finally appear to be making headway in their pursuit.

It has been widely reported that the frontrunner to take the reins at the Molineux Stadium is former Benfica boss Bruno Lage.

However, following a permit meeting held earlier on Wednesday, good news finally appears to be on the horizon for fans.

The Portuguese manager did not automatically qualify for a work permit due to the new post-Brexit rules.

However, this issue now appears to be resolved with an official announcement from the club expected soon.

