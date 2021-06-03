Argentina national team manager becomes the latest to criticize CONMEBL for having Copa América in Brazil

Originally the Copa América had Argentina and Colombia to serve as the tournament’s host. However, with national protest and increasing coronavirus cases, both had to drop out of their responsibilities.

The competition will now be held in Brazil but considering the country’s handling of the coronavirus. Nonetheless, some players and managers are speaking out over having the tournament there.

Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni has become the latest during his press conference with the media, where Marca relayed his comments.

“Some time ago, they had been talking about the problem we were having as a country to be able to host the Copa América and the effort that was being made so that it can be played in Argentina,” Scaloni said.

“In the end, it was decided not to do it for a health issue, which is logical, and it turns out that now we are going to Brazil. So with that, everything is said.”

Scaloni’s side will open up the competition in a few days against Chile but did share his concern for holding the tournament in Brazil after their country, Argentina, cited health reasons to not continue as the host.

“Surely he is the same or in worse condition than us. From that point of view, it is difficult to assimilate the decision, but that does not mean that we have to go. We are going to play, we are going to try to make the Cup the best possible, but there are many unknowns,” Scaloni said.

“We do not know where we are going to be. Our perspective changed because we were going to be on the premises concentrated taking all the precautions, and now we are faced with this new situation that continues to be alarming and worrying because it is not the ideal place.”

Furthermore, Scaloni revealed that only six players on his squad are only vaccinated. So right now, the Argentine tactician does risk losing someone from his team should they test positive for coronavirus, which could throw off plans of winning the tournament.