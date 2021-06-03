Arsenal ace fuels speculation of move to Brazilian giant with recent social media post

David Luiz contract with Arsenal FC and the veteran defender can sign with any club on a free transfer.

ESPN Brazil reports that 34-year-old is interested in returning to his home country, and it appears as though one Brazilian giant has Luiz on their radar.

According to the report, Flamengo would like to add the Arsenal defender as its Brasileirão season is underway and have him for their Copa Libertadores run in the knockout stages.

Despite the interest, there are still no conversations between the two parties, but it appears as though Luiz is sending a message to Flamengo and their supporters.

On Instagram, the defender posted photos in Rio de Janeiro and excerpts from the song “Aquele Abraço” by Gilberto Gil, adding even more fuel to the speculations.

It will be interesting to see whether this kick starts negotiations with Flamengo or if Luiz decides to venture elsewhere as he closes his Arsenal chapter this month.