Arsenal confirm the departure of four first team players and four youth players

It’s that time of year when clubs will start to release their retained lists for the following season, and Arsenal have confirmed a few departures on their official website today.

There may not be any huge surprises in the senior list as David Luiz was expected to leave anyway, and he’s joined by Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard and Maty Ryan as they all end their loan spells.

You do have to wonder if it will be a permanent goodbye for a couple of those as Odegaard was great last season and he would have a place in the team next season if he came back, while there are also plenty of suggestions that Maty Ryan will be signed on a permanent deal.

It’s also been confirmed in the senior announcement that Leonie Maier will be leaving the women’s team this summer too.

From the youth side of things they confirm that Levi Laing, Joseph Olowu, Luke Plange and Jason Sraha will all be leaving the club, so hopefully they get picked up by someone after that news.

It’s expected that there will be a large clearout this summer so this will probably just be the start, and hopefully all of those who have been released find a new team.