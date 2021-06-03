Arsenal are reportedly willing to listen to offers for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a difficult season for the Gunners, according to the Telegraph (subscription required).

The Telegraph dropped the bombshell about Arsenal’s stance on Aubameyang in an in-depth piece in which they suggest strikers that Chelsea should consider signing in the summer transfer window.

Aubameyang has endured a very difficult campaign for Arsenal with some unfortunate illnesses, injuries and off-field controversies all leaving the ace inconsistent for the Gunners this term.

It’s especially disappointing for Arsenal as they started the season by handing the striker a new £350,000-a-week contract until the summer of 2023.

Matt Law has found for the Telegraph have found that there are ‘already murmurings’ that the North London outfit would listen to offers for the 31-year-old.

Aubameyang contributed 15 goals and four assists for Mikel Arteta’s side this season with the club’s captain making 13 of those goal contributions in the Premier League.

It’s no surprise to see that Chelsea are being mooted as an option for the Gabon icon, as the Telegraph note Frank Lampard’s attempt to bring the forward to Stamford Bridge last summer and the relationship he holds with current Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, owing to their fruitful Dortmund partnership.

Arsenal fans will be left shocked by this stance, with the Gunners in desperate need of building stability under Arteta after a disappointing season, the last thing they need is to sell their captain.