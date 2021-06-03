Arsenal are reportedly willing to listen to offers for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a difficult season for the Gunners, according to the Telegraph (subscription required).
The Telegraph dropped the bombshell about Arsenal’s stance on Aubameyang in an in-depth piece in which they suggest strikers that Chelsea should consider signing in the summer transfer window.
Aubameyang has endured a very difficult campaign for Arsenal with some unfortunate illnesses, injuries and off-field controversies all leaving the ace inconsistent for the Gunners this term.
It’s especially disappointing for Arsenal as they started the season by handing the striker a new £350,000-a-week contract until the summer of 2023.
Matt Law has found for the Telegraph have found that there are ‘already murmurings’ that the North London outfit would listen to offers for the 31-year-old.
Aubameyang contributed 15 goals and four assists for Mikel Arteta’s side this season with the club’s captain making 13 of those goal contributions in the Premier League.
It’s no surprise to see that Chelsea are being mooted as an option for the Gabon icon, as the Telegraph note Frank Lampard’s attempt to bring the forward to Stamford Bridge last summer and the relationship he holds with current Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, owing to their fruitful Dortmund partnership.
Arsenal fans will be left shocked by this stance, with the Gunners in desperate need of building stability under Arteta after a disappointing season, the last thing they need is to sell their captain.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
No, I’m not “shocked”. Actually, it’s prudent to consider moving him out. He’s overpaid, 31, locked in for another couple of year and on the downside. This is the thinking they should have had with many other players. They need to be ruthless in considering all options to improve, this is not a country club. Far too many of these self pitying clowns are far too comfortable.
100% correct,if he would concern himself with putting the ball in the onion bag and forget the number of fast cars and elaborate finishes on them that he possesses,everyone would be a lot happier.A classic case. of a fat cat finding life too easy.Get rid of him and bring in players who want to die for the cause and please do not hand out ridiculous contracts to people who want to take life easy,isn’t that right Willian?
Please sign 11 Kieran Tierneys!We want players who give everything for their club.no sleepwalking daydreamers who are prepared to collect their fat pay packets for no effort.
They should just take an offer
let him leave he is over paid,he is ageing give me young lads like daka
Auba is important to the team as he nurtures puts confidence in young players he helps the team and still scores couple of goals.He only lacks supportive players to top.I rate him best striker in europe than Neymar ,mbabe and others so given chance he can play past 35yrs