Barcelona close to two more big-name signings as Ronald Koeman’s future sorted out

It’s always surprising to see players being signed when the manager’s future is in doubt, but Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia were great signings for Barcelona regardless of who’s in charge next year.

There had also been some speculation over Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum signing on free transfers this summer, but that did feel like it was dependent on Ronald Koeman staying.

His future now appears to be more clear as he’s staying for one more year at least, and it’s not suggested that the two signings may not be far away:

Ronald Koeman stays… and now Barcelona will sign new players after Eric and Agüero. Barça board pushing to sign Memphis Depay, 2/3 years contract bid on the table and club now ‘confident’. Wijnaldum will sign with Barça until 2024 once the medicals will be completed. ?? #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2021

Wijnaldum should be a great addition to the midfield as he brings real energy and quality to the side, while Memphis Depay could also be a wonderful signing if it all works out for him.

His best time as a player has come at PSV and Lyon where the team was largely built around him and he was the main man, while he was excellent for the Netherlands last night where he was the obvious talisman for the side.

That won’t be the case at Barcelona and he’ll have to accept a lesser role, so it will be fun to see if he thrives or if he suffers like Griezmann has where he just doesn’t look confident or happy at all on the pitch.