Menu

Barcelona close to two more big-name signings as Ronald Koeman’s future sorted out

Liverpool FC
Posted by

It’s always surprising to see players being signed when the manager’s future is in doubt, but Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia were great signings for Barcelona regardless of who’s in charge next year.

There had also been some speculation over Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum signing on free transfers this summer, but that did feel like it was dependent on Ronald Koeman staying.

His future now appears to be more clear as he’s staying for one more year at least, and it’s not suggested that the two signings may not be far away:

Wijnaldum should be a great addition to the midfield as he brings real energy and quality to the side, while Memphis Depay could also be a wonderful signing if it all works out for him.

His best time as a player has come at PSV and Lyon where the team was largely built around him and he was the main man, while he was excellent for the Netherlands last night where he was the obvious talisman for the side.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano reports Barcelona have made their final decision on Ronald Koeman’s future
Arsenal confirm the departure of four first team players and four youth players
Ex-Liverpool midfield hero names preferred, ‘creative’ replacement for Wijnaldum with Premier League duo targeted by Reds

That won’t be the case at Barcelona and he’ll have to accept a lesser role, so it will be fun to see if he thrives or if he suffers like Griezmann has where he just doesn’t look confident or happy at all on the pitch.

More Stories Gini Wijnaldum Memphis Depay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.