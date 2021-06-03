According to the Athletic (subscription required), with Borussia Dortmund prepared to sell Jadon Sancho during this summer’s transfer window, the star favours a switch to Man United over Chelsea.

Sancho was embroiled in a transfer saga with United for the entirety of last summer’s window, but the Guardian report the Red Devils ultimately walked away due to the €250m total cost of the transfer.

The gifted winger endured a difficult start to the season (relative to his exceptional standards) on the back of the drama, but rallied back to help Dortmund secure a top four finish after a nervy campaign.

News of Sancho’s transfer preference will come as a major blow to the Blues and their fans, especially as the attacker confirmed to the Telegraph in early 2019 that he was in fact a fan of the Blues growing up, though the ace doesn’t seem to support any particular club these days.

Sancho has established himself as one of world football’s brightest talents since he left Manchester City to kickstart his professional career with Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

The move to Germany has worked wonders for the 21-year-old, the England international has contributed 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances for BVB.

Sancho could finally be nearing a switch to Old Trafford if recent news is to believed, it’s claimed that United have an agreement in principle with the player himself but haven’t tabled a bid to Dortmund yet.

United appear to still be baulking at the tricky wide-man’s price tag, despite all the media speculation reporting that he will not carry a valuation of €120m like last summer, with SPORT1 reporting €90m would actually be enough to secure Sancho’s signature ahead of next season.