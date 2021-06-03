Menu

Chelsea ace wants to use Champions League victory as motivation for winning trophies with national team

Fresh off of winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea FC, Christian Pulisic wants to carry that hunger for winning trophies when playing for the United States national team. 

This week, the United States will be taking on Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League Semi-Finals. Despite being part of the squad that won the Champions League a few days ago, Pulisic doesn’t have a championship hangover and wants more trophies.

Coming off an experience winning at the club level, the Chelsea forward hopes to replicate this by capturing international trophies as he stated during an interview with the media, with Diario AS relaying his comments.

“It has been a great couple of days. I have been able to celebrate a lot. I’m very proud, but it’s time to get back to work. I’m very excited and ready to go for this trophy,” Pulisic said.

“The Champions League was a great achievement. I am very happy, but it is time to move forward. I want to lift another trophy.”

Despite the ambitions of wanting international glory, Pulisic doesn’t plan to underestimate any opponent in the CONCACAF region. Having played 24 minutes for Chelsea FC and making the trip from Europe to Denver, CO., there’s speculation about whether Pulisic will come off the bench or perhaps hold him should they make the final fixture.

The winner of this match will face either Mexico or Costa Rica.

