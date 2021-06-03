Talks underway: Chelsea holding contract negotiations with striker as Tuchel looks to add to his squad

Chelsea are set to open contract talks with striker Armando Broja – who could be a first-team player at Stamford Bridge next season, according to Sky Sports.

Broja, a product of Chelsea’s academy, which has been pumping out talent like there’s no tomorrow in recent years, spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with partner club Vitesse Arnhem.

The striker netted ten goals in 30 appearances in Eredivisie, an impressive return for a player who had never played professional football prior to his move to the GelreDome.

His good performances appear to have been well documented back at Chelsea, with Sky Sports reporting he is set to be rewarded with an extension to his current contract.

The report claims that Chelsea are in talks with Broja over extending his deal, with Thomas Tuchel considering keeping him around as part of the first-team squad next season.

Sky Sports note that both Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are likely to leave Chelsea this summer, so if Broja makes an impression during pre-season, he could be a first-team player next term.

