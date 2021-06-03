‘Advanced contacts’ – Chelsea close to beating Man United to top transfer target after making €80M bid

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are negotiating over the transfer of Manchester United target Jadon Sancho, according to journalist Pedro Almeida.

The race to sign Sancho looks set to dominate the summer transfer window, with Man United having been considered frontrunners to get the deal done for some time now.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Man United are hoping to get Sancho through the door this summer. Their interest in the England international is the worst-kept secret in the game right now.

However, if Pedro Almeida is to be believed, and for the record, it’s probably worth taking this with a pinch of salt, Chelsea are now closing in on signing the 21-year-old from Dortmind.

Pedro Almeida has taken to Twitter to claim that Chelsea have offered €80M for Sancho, with the two clubs at the ‘advanced contacts’ stage over getting the deal done.

?? Chelsea started negotiations with Dortmund to sign Jadon #Sancho and submitted a proposal for 80M€. Advanced contacts. ??????? Dortmund defined another English player as a substitute for Sancho, Bukayo #Saka from Arsenal is the chosen one. ??? #transfers #BVB #CFC #AFC — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) June 1, 2021

Equally as intriguing is the claim that Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is being considered by Dortmund as a potential replacement for Sancho, were he to depart the club this summer.

It’s hard to imagine the Gunners being prepared to part with their prize asset, but if the price is right…

