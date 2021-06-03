Chelsea outcast could link up with former manager on loan as talks expected soon

Chelsea have so many players out on loan that it’s easy to forget about some of them, but the time will come where they need to permanently move on.

Tiemoue Bakayoko didn’t live up to expectations when he arrived from Monaco and he’s spent the last three seasons out on loan, so he probably falls into the category of players who need to leave.

Last season was spent on loan with Napoli in Serie A, and it sounds like he made a good impression on the boss Rino Gattuso, but he’s since moved on to a new job with Fiorentina.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that a move could be possible here, and talks are expected to start soon:

Tiemoué Bakayoko will leave Chelsea this summer. Fiorentina are interested in signing him on loan – talks to start soon with #CFC but salary will be an issue. Gattuso wants him again. ? #Chelsea #Fiorentina @skysport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2021

It depends on how close the pair were, but if Bakayoko enjoyed working for Gattuso then it’s always possible that he might take a pay cut, while Chelsea may also absorb some of his wage packet to move him on.

It sounds like it wouldn’t be a permanent move but perhaps there could be an option to buy at the end, and he clearly doesn’t have a place in the Chelsea squad next season so this would make sense for everyone.