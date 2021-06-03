Menu

Chelsea set to make €100M bid for world-class attacker who is wanted by Manchester City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Chelsea are willing to bid €100M for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, despite his claims that he will not be leaving this summer.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, whose belief is that Chelsea have not been deterred by revelations from Lukaku himself that he will be staying at Inter Milan ahead of next season.

It remains to be seen if Lukaku is a man of his word or not, but his resolve it set to be tested. Todo Fichajes report that Chelsea are ready to table a €100M bid for the Belgian.

READ MORE: ‘Advanced contacts’ – Chelsea close to beating Man United to top transfer target after making €80M bid

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring for Inter Milan

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United set to miss out on transfer target after European giants submit official bid
Arsenal ace fuels speculation of move to Brazilian giant with recent social media post
Chelsea ace wants to use Champions League victory as motivation for winning trophies with national team

The Blues are in dire need of a centre-forward who can guarantee them goals, and Lukaku does that. The report notes that there is also thought to be interest from Manchester City.

Comments made by footballers in the public eye always have to be taken with a pinch of salt. After all, nobody wants to publicly state their desire to leave unless they’re certain it’s a possibility.

As things stand, Lukaku has no reason to kick up a fuss at Inter, but if Chelsea bid €100M, and he decides he fancies a second chance to impress at Stamford Bridge, the situation could take a turn.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news

More Stories Romelu Lukaku

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Paul Homewood says:
    June 3, 2021 at 10:03 am

    Lukaku might not get a choice in the matter, if Inter decide they need the money (which they do)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.