Chelsea to sell striker this summer with valuation set as Premier League outfit show interest

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is likely to leave the club on a permanent basis this summer, according to Football London.

Batshuayi was acquired by Chelsea in the summer of 2016, but he has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Whether it be under Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri or Frank Lampard, the Belgian has been unable to establish himself as a legitimate option for the Blues’ first-team.

As a result, loan moves to Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace have followed. Now 27-years-old, Batshuayi looks set to leave the club permanently.

Football London report that Chelsea are expected to sell Batshuayi this summer, rather than allow him to run his contract down to its expiration date in 2022.

The report notes that Chelsea would be prepared to accept an offer in the region of just £10M for the Belgian international, with there thought to be Premier League interest.

Batshuayi will leave the Blues have made 77 appearances, many of those as a substitute, scoring 25 goals in all competitions.

