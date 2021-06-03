Confirmed: Struggling side make a final decision on the future of Arsenal loanee

The Bundesliga is always competitive and some great historical sides have been relegated in recent years, but it was still a surprise to see Schalke rock-bottom of the league in January.

They made an effort to bring in some big names with experience so you had to think they would boost themselves out of trouble, but it actually got worse as they finished the season on a pathetic 16 points overall.

One of those signings expected to bring quality and experience was Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, and it appears the club have made their decision on where his future lies:

#S04-Update: @seadk6 und @KJ_Huntelaar werden den FC Schalke 04 verlassen. Mehr zu den Hintergründen der Entscheidung gibt's auf https://t.co/tgdrSrMRHZ ?? Wir wünschen euch nur das Beste, Seo & Hunter! — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) June 3, 2021

It does sound like more than a simple expiry of a loan as they talk about the club making the decision that his time there will not continue, so it does suggest the option was there to either make it permanent or keep him next year too.

It’s an interesting one for Arsenal because they do need depth at left-back and Kolasinac would provide that, but he was loaned out last season so it’s clear that Arteta doesn’t really rate him.

It’s now another wage for Arsenal to get off the books, so they’ll be hoping that someone has seen something in that Schalke mess to justify signing him this summer.