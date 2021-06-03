Menu

Chelsea identify £150M-rated superstar as ‘main goal’ for summer transfer window

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s priority target for the summer transfer window is Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to Sky Italy reporter Angelo Mangiante.

The Blues, who were crowned European champions after a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto, did so without having a striker able to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Jorginho was Chelsea’s top goalscorer throughout their Premier League campaign, scoring seven goals – all from the penalty spot. That is, make no mistake, abysmal.

Thankfully, the Chelsea board appear to be on the case. Sky Sports have reported that Chelsea are keen on re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer.

READ MORE: ‘Advanced contacts’ – Chelsea close to beating Man United to top transfer target after making €80M bid

Romelu Lukaku celebrates a goal for Inter Milan

However, news broke yesterday evening that Lukaku had verbally committed to Inter Milan. If he’s a man of his word, he won’t be leaving the San Siro.

Though the Chelsea board are unlikely to throw in the towel in their pursuit of Lukaku as a result of these comments, the Belgian does not appear to actually be their priority target, anyway.

According to Sky Italy reporter Angelo Mangiante, that’s Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland wheels away after scoring for Borussia Dortmund

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United waiting on ‘important updates’ in the ‘next days’ regarding €90M transfer target
Chelsea to sell striker this summer with valuation set as Premier League outfit show interest
‘Advanced contacts’ – Chelsea close to beating Man United to top transfer target after making €80M bid

Haaland is already one of the most prolific strikers on the planet and looks certain to be one of the best of his generation, but it remains to be seen if this is a deal Chelsea can actually pull off.

The Athletic have previously reported that Haaland is looking to secure a wage packet worth £1M-a-week, while Dortmund will demand in excess of £150M to let him leave.

While there can be no denying what a dream signing the Norwegian would be for Chelsea, it remains to be seen if those sort of figures are achievable for the Blues.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news

More Stories Erling Haaland Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.