Chelsea identify £150M-rated superstar as ‘main goal’ for summer transfer window

Chelsea’s priority target for the summer transfer window is Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to Sky Italy reporter Angelo Mangiante.

The Blues, who were crowned European champions after a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto, did so without having a striker able to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Jorginho was Chelsea’s top goalscorer throughout their Premier League campaign, scoring seven goals – all from the penalty spot. That is, make no mistake, abysmal.

Thankfully, the Chelsea board appear to be on the case. Sky Sports have reported that Chelsea are keen on re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer.

However, news broke yesterday evening that Lukaku had verbally committed to Inter Milan. If he’s a man of his word, he won’t be leaving the San Siro.

Romelu Lukaku confirms he’s not leaving this summer: “I am staying at Inter. I’ve already had contact with new manager Inzaghi. Maybe I shouldn’t say that yet… but it was a very positive conversation. I feel good at Inter”, he told VTM. @hlninengeland ??? #cfc #mcfc #inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Though the Chelsea board are unlikely to throw in the towel in their pursuit of Lukaku as a result of these comments, the Belgian does not appear to actually be their priority target, anyway.

According to Sky Italy reporter Angelo Mangiante, that’s Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland remains the Chelsea’s main goal this summer. #Transfers @SkySport https://t.co/IMzQo0uVPD — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) June 2, 2021

Haaland is already one of the most prolific strikers on the planet and looks certain to be one of the best of his generation, but it remains to be seen if this is a deal Chelsea can actually pull off.

The Athletic have previously reported that Haaland is looking to secure a wage packet worth £1M-a-week, while Dortmund will demand in excess of £150M to let him leave.

While there can be no denying what a dream signing the Norwegian would be for Chelsea, it remains to be seen if those sort of figures are achievable for the Blues.

