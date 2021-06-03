Concern for Manchester United in race to sign England international as Premier League rivals join the hunt

Everton are set to battle Manchester United for the signature of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, according to the Daily Mail.

Trippier departed Spurs for Atletico in the summer of 2019. Two years down the line, the 30-year-old is being linked with a return to the Premier League.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Manchester United have identified Trippier as a potential summer transfer target.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of the best one-on-one defenders in the Premier League, but offensively he has his limitations.

READ MORE: Manchester United waiting on ‘important updates’ in the ‘next days’ regarding €90M transfer target

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hopeful to add Trippier, a more offensively effective right-back, to his squad, Man United are not alone in the race.

The Daily Mail report that Everton are also keen on signing Trippier, with it being unclear as to whether that would be as a replacement or competition for Seamus Coleman.

One way or another, Trippier may well be returning to the Premier League this summer – should Atletico be willing to part ways with him, that is.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news