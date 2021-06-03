Leeds United eye transfer for La Liga star with a £3.5m release clause

There’s always a bargain to be had after a team gets relegated, so it’s always worth having a look at the teams who go down to see which players still managed to stand out.

Leeds United look set to be without Ezgjan Alioski next year as his contract runs down, and Football Insider have reported that Huesca left-back Javi Galan has emerged as a target.

There is some competition for his signature as Sevilla are also linked with a move, but he has a release clause in his contract which reduced to only £3.5m after Huesca’s relegation was confirmed so he’s clearly very affordable.

He played in 37 of their La Liga games last season so he’s reliable, while he can also play further up on the left flank so that versatility would also be useful.

The report does state that Brest defender Romain Perraud is still the main target to replace Alioski but he could cost as much as £18m, so Galan does look like a potential bargain if he can adapt quickly and fit into the system.