Agreement close: Liverpool ace set to sign new contract after snubbing interest from La Liga

Liverpool FC
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is set to sign an extension to his contract which will keep him at Anfield for another year, according to the Daily Mail.

Adrian, who has been Allison Becker’s deputy during his time as a Liverpool player, is out of contract with the Reds at the end of the month.

Considering how poor he has been while featuring in Alisson’s absence, it was unclear whether he was going to be given a new deal by the club.

However, if the Daily Mail are to be believed, Adrian is closing in on an agreement to extend his contract by the club until the summer of 2022.

adrian liverpool aston villa

Liverpool keeper Adrian reacts after making a mistake resulting in a goal

The report notes that Real Betis were interested in signing Adrian, presumably to use him as their first-choice keeper.

However, he looks set to snub interest from the La Liga outfit in favour of warming the Liverpool substitutes bench for at least another season.

It remains to be seen how kindly Liverpool fans will take to this news. After all, Adrian has cost them plenty in very few appearances since joining.

