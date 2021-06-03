Manchester United close to reaching €91M agreement, transfer could be done within days

Don Balon are under the impression that Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has been long-linked with a move to Old Trafford, which must have Man United fans wondering what the hold-up is.

Dortmund are notoriously stubborn when it comes to parting with their prized assets. While they do ordinarily cave and sell, it’s on their terms, not the buyers’.

As a result, Man United fans have been forced to wait patiently for Sancho to sign along the dotted line, but as per Don Balon, the Red Devils are edging ever closer.

Don Balon report that Man United are expected to complete the signing in the coming days, having ramped up their efforts to reach an agreement with Dortmund.

The report claims that Man United were keen on getting Sancho through the door at Old Trafford before he competes in Euro 2020 with England.

The agreement, if Don Balon is to be believed, is expected to be worth in the region of €91M (£78.3M). We’ll have to wait and see if there’s any truth to these claims.

