Manchester United waiting on ‘important updates’ in the ‘next days’ regarding €90M transfer target

Speaking on the latest edition of the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that ‘important’ Jadon Sancho updates are expected in the coming days.

As reported by the Guardian, Manchester United are spending a second consecutive summer attempting to prise Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be dearly hoping that it doesn’t prove to be just more wasted time.

While Sancho’s focus for the foreseeable likely to be on England’s European Championships campaign, that’s not to say that developments cannot occur behind the scenes to determine the winger’s future.

In fact, Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, has revealed that it could be just a matter of days before we get significant updates on Sancho’s future, the nature of which is unclear.

“In the next days we will have some updates. Some, I would say, important updates to understand the situation.”

Man United fans will be keeping their fingers tightly crossed that these will be the kind of updates that prompt the megastore to start printing shirts with his name on. Though, that’s hard to believe.

The Red Devils have made hard work of getting this deal done over the past year or so. It’d be rather optimistic to suggest they could have it signed and sealed before the window is even open.

SPORT1 have previously reported that €90M (£77.5M) would be enough to get the deal done this summer. It remains to be seen if that’s a price Man United are willing to pay.

