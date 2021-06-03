Offer made: Arsenal bid more than £30m to sign long-term target

It will be interesting to see how much money Arsenal actually spend this summer, while the expectation is that they move for several players to strengthen the squad rather than going for two or three big names.

Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia has been linked to the club for a while now and he’s just completed an outstanding season in the Championship, so he was always going to end up in the Premier League one way or another.

Reports are now emerging to say that an opening offer of over £30m has been made, but it’s still not enough at this stage:

Arsenal and Aston Villa have made £30m-plus offers for Emi Buendia. But Norwich, although ready to sell, still demanding £40mhttps://t.co/DnlGbjXIqF — Charlie Wyett (@CharlieWyett) June 3, 2021

I’m told there’s ‘no rush’ for a deal to get done and Buendia remains focused on his national team duties. Aston Villa have also made an offer for Buendia and talks will continue with Norwich over the coming days. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 3, 2021

He’s managed to force his way into the Argentina squad just before the Copa America so his timing is perfect for that, and it’s likely that any deal would need to wait until after the tournament if he’s taken to the tournament.

It’s also worth noting that Aston Villa have made an offer and there’s no suggestion that they would need to sell Jack Grealish first to raise funds, so perhaps they could get this tied up if they are willing to meet the Canaries’ demands first.

It would be fun to see if he could be as productive in the top flight playing for a team like Arsenal and there’s certainly a need for him, but it could be weeks before his future is resolved.