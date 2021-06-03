(Photo) Liverpool star dating daughter of music icon as model shares outdoors snap of Reds ace

Social media has been sent into overdrive after fans noticed that the daughter of Oasis icon Liam Gallagher is in fact dating Liverpool star Nat Phillips.

Molly Moorish Gallagher took to Instagram to share some snaps of her enjoying a day in the woods.

One picture was taken as she’d climbed up a tree and it’s none other than Phillips that she was snapping from above.

Molly captioned the picture with the emoji that kisses out love hearts, showing that the pair are quite clearly enjoying their time together.

The Star report that Molly is 21 years old and that she is the child of another one of Liam’s relationships, she did not meet her father until 2018.

See More: Roy Keane noticed Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘swearing’ after injury for England as legend shares ‘big trouble’ assessment on moment

Never been interested in celebrity relationships but the thought of Liam Gallagher seeing Nat Phillips walk down the stairs with his daughter in the morning is deffo news worthy pic.twitter.com/AwynJV7e1s — Tommy (@TLister77) June 2, 2021

Turns out big Nat Phillips is dating Liam Gallagher’s daughter, Molly. Hopefully he’s been winding him up over the City result ? pic.twitter.com/k5HLPq5FSE — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) June 2, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Talks underway: Chelsea holding contract negotiations with striker as Tuchel looks to add to his squad Manchester United set to miss out on transfer target after European giants submit official bid Chelsea set to make €100M bid for world-class attacker who is wanted by Manchester City

We wish the couple all the best, Phillips certainly deserves to enjoy the summer break after an impressive debut season with the Reds.