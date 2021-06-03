Premier League legend names the Liverpool starlet he “can’t wait to see” introduced to the team next season

It was always thought that Liverpool would take a slight backwards step from their amazing Premier League-winning campaign, but injuries completely ruined them last year and a proper title defence was never really on the cards.

It does mean that they’ll have extra motivation next season to put that right, while the fans will also be hoping for some new faces to freshen the team up.

Ibrahima Konate has already been signed and he looks like a brilliant addition, but it could also be time for some of their promising youngsters to make the step up into the first team.

Harvey Elliott was outstanding during a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last season and he’s certainly shown enough to suggest he needs a chance in the top flight next year.

Caught Offside spoke to former Liverpool player and Premier League legend Michael Thomas, and Elliott was the one player that he sounds excited about going into the new campaign:

“Stagnant clubs don’t breed success. They must keep improving and adding quality players to their squad. I am also a lover of seeing the young players coming to push the seniors and can’t wait to see what Harvey Elliot can do after a quality loan spell.”

It’s unlikely that he goes straight into the starting line-up but you have to think that he offers more excitement and upside than players like Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri at this point, so hopefully he does get a chance to prove himself at Anfield next season.