Premier League star linked with Arsenal demands to leave and puts a date on potential transfer

There’s probably a major feeling of deja vu for both Arsenal and Crystal Palace fans with this situation, but it appears that Wilfried Zaha wants to leave again.

It does feel like this has happened every summer for at least three seasons but a transfer has never materialised, but this could be the best time for both parties to part ways.

Zaha does deserve to test himself with a bigger club again and Arsenal would be improved by his signing, while he turns 29 later in the year so time is running out for Palace to get a good fee for him.

He’s been linked with Arsenal again recently as he is every summer, while it also looks like he’s told Palace that he wants to go and he wants it to happen before pre-season training starts:

Updated: Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace that he wants to leave the club and ideally the winger wants a transfer delivered before the squad returns for pre-season training next month ?? @garyjacob https://t.co/DH8ZpMR2SM — Times Sport (@TimesSport) June 3, 2021

Those demands don’t really give Palace much time to sort things out and it’s going to depend on the interest, while they may also be more reluctant to let him go without a replacement being lined up due to the bad injury picked up by Eberechi Eze towards the end of the season.

It’s a situation that’s been seen a few times before so Palace fans may not take it seriously until he actually leaves, but it looks like it will be a predominant story throughout the summer.