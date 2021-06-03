Menu

Premier League star linked with Arsenal demands to leave and puts a date on potential transfer

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

There’s probably a major feeling of deja vu for both Arsenal and Crystal Palace fans with this situation, but it appears that Wilfried Zaha wants to leave again.

It does feel like this has happened every summer for at least three seasons but a transfer has never materialised, but this could be the best time for both parties to part ways.

Zaha does deserve to test himself with a bigger club again and Arsenal would be improved by his signing, while he turns 29 later in the year so time is running out for Palace to get a good fee for him.

He’s been linked with Arsenal again recently as he is every summer, while it also looks like he’s told Palace that he wants to go and he wants it to happen before pre-season training starts:

Those demands don’t really give Palace much time to sort things out and it’s going to depend on the interest, while they may also be more reluctant to let him go without a replacement being lined up due to the bad injury picked up by Eberechi Eze towards the end of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid star plans to reveal his next move on June 30 as he threatens to speak out against Florentino Perez
Barcelona looks to add an offensive player to their squad as they eye Sport Club Internacional striker
Offer made: Arsenal bid more than £30m to sign long-term target

It’s a situation that’s been seen a few times before so Palace fans may not take it seriously until he actually leaves, but it looks like it will be a predominant story throughout the summer.

More Stories Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.