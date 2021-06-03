Real Madrid star plans to reveal his next move on June 30 as he threatens to speak out against Florentino Perez

It’s still not completely clear what Sergio Ramos has planned next, but everything is pointing to him leaving the club this summer.

His contract runs out at the end of the season and it’s long been though that a renewal has been held up over differences of opinion over how long the deal should be for, and a report from Cuatro doesn’t make for positive reading from a Real Madrid point of view.

In terms of his future it’s reported that he’s going to announce the decision on June 30, while it’s not confirmed at this point whether he stays or goes.

They also add that he’s threatening to reveal the truth about what’s been going on at the club and some of his thoughts on Florentino Perez and the contract talks, so that doesn’t sound like it’s going to be a glowing endorsement of the president.

It does feel like the most likely outcome here sees him leave the club on a sour note as he speaks out against Perez for showing him a lack of respect by refusing to give him a two-year deal, but this is going to be fascinating to see what actually happens.