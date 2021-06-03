Premier League side set to battle AC Milan over signing Chelsea star

West Ham have entered the running to sign Olivier Giroud when his Chelsea contract expires, according to Calciomercato.

Giroud, who was Chelsea’s top goalscorer in their triumphant Champions League winning campaign, is set to leave the Blues upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the month.

As is mentioned in the report by Calciomercato, AC Milan have been the side most heavily linked with a move for Giroud, but the Rossoneri are not the only club interested in signing him.

Calciomercato note that both West Ham and New York City FC are also in the running, though AC Milan are still considered the favourites to convince the Frenchman to sign along the dotted line.

Giroud is settled in London, having lived in the English capital since 2012. For that reason, West Ham, who will be playing Europa League football next term, may well be a tempting proposition for the forward.

However, it’d be difficult for any player to snub advances from AC Milan, especially when they’re beginning to establish themselves as a force in Serie A once again. A move to the San Siro looks to be on the cards.

