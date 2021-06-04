Talks ongoing: Arsenal starlet linked with Premier League rivals close to agreeing contract extension

Arsenal are confident that they will be able to convince prospect Emile Smith Rowe to commit his future to the club, according to Football London.

Smith Rowe enjoyed a breakout campaign under Mikel Arteta, establishing himself as a key figure within the Gunners ranks, particularly in the second-half of the campaign.

However, in what will be concerning for all Gunners supporters, the Telegraph have reported there to be interest from Aston Villa, who are keen on signing the 20-year-old.

While Arsenal would not ordinarily be concerned about interest from a club like Villa in one of their key figures, the landscape has changed considerably at the Emirates.

Thankfully for any anxious Gunners fans, Football London have moved to allay any concerns that Smith Rowe could walk out the door in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Arsenal remain confident that Smith Rowe will sign an extension to his contract, which is currently due to expire in the summer of 2023.

Football London claim that negotiations to extend his deal are already underway, with there being optimism at the club that the 20-year-old will sign along the dotted line.

From an Arsenal perspective – that’s fantastic news.

