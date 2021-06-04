Arsenal could beat Man United to key target as potential swap deal touted for former Spurs star

You have to think that no major business will be done until after the Euros for the players involved, but that also means speculation will follow them around the tournament.

Kieran Trippier has just enjoyed a title-winning season with Atletico Madrid and he seems happy in Spain, but there’s also a lot of speculation about him returning to the Premier League and a strong showing this summer will result in more interest.

It’s usually Man United who are touted to be the obvious landing spot, but a report from El Gol Digital has claimed that a move to Arsenal could now be on the cards.

There’s a lot to unpack here as Trippier’s history with Spurs could be an issue, but it revolves around Hector Bellerin and interest from Atletico in him.

They claim that the right-back is a big Real Betis fan and they have tried to sign him but just don’t have the money, while Atleti are now in the race and would have the resources to get the deal done.

Instead of an outright transfer it’s suggested that a swap deal for Trippier and Bellerin would be in play, and it’s also though that Arsenal would be keen to make that happen as they would get a proven option in exchange.

Man United’s interest is mentioned and it will complicate things if Trippier doesn’t want to move to Arsenal, so it’s still possible that Bellerin goes to Spain in a conventional transfer and that would free up Trippier for an Old Trafford switch instead.