Arsenal’s transfer demands are holding up midfielder’s move to Marseille

In an attempt to make as much of a profit on the initial £7.2m they paid for him, Arsenal is reportedly demanding that Marseille pay well over £8.5m for midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

That’s according to French outlet Le10Sport, who claims that although the midfielder is on the verge of joining Marseille, Arsenal’s high demands are preventing the deal from being finalised.

Guendouzi, 22, joined the Gunners in 2018 after making the switch from FC Lorient.

Since arriving, although initially tipped to become one of the club’s most important first-team members, the Frenchman’s time in London has not quite gone to plan.

A full-time spat with Brighton striker Neal Maupay last year saw the midfielder fall majorly out-of-favour with manager Mikel Arteta, before being shipped off out on loan to German side Hertha Berlin for this campaign.

Following his loan spell in Germany, the Gunners remain adamant that the 22-year-old has no future at the Emirates and are currently in talks with Marseille over a potential permanent deal.

However, the transfer has been cast into doubt following the club’s ambitious transfer demands.

With that being said, Le10Sport does go on to note that the two sides remain in talks.