According to the Express via Italian publication Eco Di Bergamo, Manchester United have submitted a ‘super offer’ worth €45m (£38m) for centre-back Cristian Romero.

Romero showed promise with Belgrano in his homeland of Argentina, impressing enough to earn a transfer to Genoa in the summer of 2018, with the ace earning a switch to Juventus a year later.

The Express detail that Juventus parted with €26m to recruit the ace, though he never had the chance to show his potential as he was loaned back to Genoa for one season and then Atalanta this term.

Romero really starred for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side over his 42 appearances across all competitions, encouraging the club to make his two-year loan permanent early, for €16m, per Goal.

The Express report via Eco Di Bergamo that the €45m offer from the Red Devils is ‘practically impossible’ for Atalanta to reject, who may well ‘sacrifice’ the 23-year-old for a club-record fee.

The ‘good relations’ that United have with the Italian club owing to the Amad Diallo Traore transfer are also noted by the Express, which look to be helping the Manchester outfit strengthen in a key area.

Romero produced an exception return for Atalanta for the €2m loan fee they parted with, according to Goal, as the Argentine was solid at the back and also scored five goals, as well as adding three assists.

The 6ft1 defender helped the exciting side finish third in Serie A and ensured their progression into the first knockout stages of the Champions League, before they were knocked out by Real Madrid.

Romero’s career is certainly on the up right now which makes it all the more surprising as to why Juventus parted with him in a deal that’s seen him sold for €10m less than they paid just a year earlier.

The centre-back made his senior debut for Argentina in their draw against Chile today, with Romero playing all 90 minutes as he looks to establish himself as key in a big summer for the national team.

It’s clear that United are in the market for a centre-back this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks for a better option to partner Harry Maguire with than Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.