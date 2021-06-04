Menu

Carlo Ancelotti plotting to bring Everton star to Real Madrid

Former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly plotting to bring attacker Richarlison to Real Madrid.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the ex-Toffees boss is lining up an audacious swoop for one of his old attackers.

Following the departure of Zinedine Zidane, Ancelotti shockingly left Everton after just 18-months in charge earlier this week, in favour of a return back to Real Madrid.

Now with his focus firmly on guiding Los Blancos back to title winning-ways, the Italian tactician is busy planning which personnel to bring in.

Football Insider claims the Italian would like to be reunited with Brazilian forward Richarlison, however, due to poor finances, the Spanish giants are likely to have to offload first.

Although the Toffees are unlikely to want to sell, the fact Richarlison is under contract until 2024 would ensure the Merseyside outfit can command a fairly high transfer fee.

With that being said, the club did reject a whopping £85m bid from Barcelona just over 12-months ago, as per Sky Sports.

Richarlison featured in 40 matches during the 2020-21 season, directly contributing to 16 goals, in all competitions.

  1. Carl Peters says:
    June 4, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    Why would richi want to play for a snake ?

