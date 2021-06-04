Carlo Ancelotti set to approve the surprise sale of three Real Madrid players this summer

It was always going to be an interesting summer for Real Madrid because of how many veteran players they have in the side, while there are a few who are out of contract too.

The defence looks like it could go through a serious overhaul as the futures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos may lie elsewhere, so you would think it would make sense to keep the full backs around.

Marcelo is on his last legs and Ferland Mendy has proven that he could be the long-term answer at that position, but a report from Marca has actually indicated that the Frenchman could be sold this summer.

It’s would be a surprise move purely because they need to keep some kind of continuity and he looked like a solid player to keep around, but the report claims he could also have a big value in the transfer market and that would convince Real to sell.

That possibility has grown since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti so they must see him as someone who could be replaced easily, and it would be interesting to see how much he would fetch in the market.

It’s also thought that Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard are in the same boat which again is a surprise as they have some serious promise and they have youth on their side too, but if they aren’t rated and the interest is these then perhaps it makes sense.

You can easily see both players going on to star at a very high level if they do leave and that would reflect badly on Real, but if they aren’t going to play regularly then it would be best for all parties.