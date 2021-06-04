Chelsea expected to secure new contracts for two star players following Thomas Tuchel extension

Thomas Tuchel’s managerial history suggested he wouldn’t last more than a year or two at Chelsea, but he’s made such a big impact since taking over from Frank Lampard.

Of course there’s still time for everything to go wrong but the team is looking good on the pitch and he appears to be taking an interest in the long-term needs of the club too, so perhaps the cycle will be broken and he will stay for a while.

Winning the Champions League was a huge achievement and you wonder what else he could do with a deadly number 9 in the side, so it made sense that a new deal was agreed:

Next steps for Chelsea after Tuchel new contract signed: Thiago Silva will extend until June 2022, already done and completed. N’Golo Kanté discussions over new contract will start in the next months. Fikayo Tomori will leave on a permanent deal to join AC Milan. ? #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/t0zvExLfoR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2021

Interestingly it looks like the good news doesn’t end there for the fans, as Thiago Silva is a real leader in the defence and N’Golo Kante was the best player on the pitch in the final as he simply dominated the midfield area.

If Kante is signed to a new deal then it should keep him at Chelsea for the rest of his prime years, and the future is looking very promising indeed.