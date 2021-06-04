Chelsea have “definitely shown an interest” in signing Spain international, journalist reveals

Chelsea have “definitely” shown an interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, Matt Law revealed on the ‘London Is Blue Podcast‘.

The Blues will be in the market for reinforcements this summer, with Thomas Tuchel’s next challenge to turn the European champions into a side capable of competing for the Premier League.

Chelsea were already set to be heading into the transfer window in a healthy financial position, with the one-year transfer ban having had a positive impact on the club’s books, but now they have the addition of the Champions League prize money.

While Chelsea fans will be keen to see their club linked with the biggest names in the game, especially if they play as a striker, there is also a necessity to strengthen the squad.

One player who could be brought in to do that is Wolverhampton Wanders’ Adama Traore, who would be capable of playing both as a winger and a wing-back in Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-3 system.

Telegraph reporter Matt Law, featuring on the latest edition of the ‘London Is Blue Podcast’ said that Adama is a player that the European champions have “definitely shown an interest in.”

How much Wolves would demand in exchange for the Spanish international, and how much Chelsea would be willing to pay to sign him, are two details which are yet to be clarified.

