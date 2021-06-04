Chelsea have held talks over signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Kristof Terreur revealed while speaking on The Football Terrace.

Sky Italy reporter Angelo Mangiante reported a few days ago that, with Romelu Lukaku thought to be staying at Inter Milan this summer, Erling Haaland was Chelsea’s number one target to strengthen in attack.

Chelsea are in dire need of a striker who can find the back of the net on a regular basis, and in Haaland they would have that. However, you imagine it would be an incredibly complicated deal to pull of.

The Blues would need to tempt Dortmund into selling, which would take an astronomical sum of money, while also negotiating terms with super agent Mino Raiola. It’d be a complex and expensive operation.

Nevertheless, it’s one which Chelsea have explored, or so claims Belgian football reporter Kristoff Terrueur, while speaking on The Football Terrace YouTube channel.

“There have been talks [from Chelsea] with Haaland’s people. It’s another difficult one.”

“They will be weighing up all their options then decide.”

Having just won the Champions League, Chelsea will have the pull to attract the biggest names in football. Whether they have the cash and the appetite to spend it, which will be necessary to sign Haaland, remains to be seen.

