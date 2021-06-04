It’s not even been a week since Chelsea secured their second Champions League title, but they’ve moved quickly to secure the services of the architect of that epic win over Manchester City.

So many players deserve the plaudits for what was a spectacular team performance, but one man brought it all together; Thomas Tuchel.

MORE: What’s Rio on about now?!

The German has been a breath of fresh air since arriving at Stamford Bridge, and with the same group of players that Frank Lampard had, he’s turned them into a lean, mean machine.

Contract extension to June 2024 for Thomas Tuchel. ?? — Champions of Europe ? (@ChelseaFC) June 4, 2021

Decent going forward and solid at the back, Tuchel’s tactics are on a totally different level from Lampard’s, who appeared to favour the ‘you score three, we’ll score four’ approach.

It’s no wonder then that Roman Abramovich has tied down his manager until 2024.

More Stories / Latest News Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe attempts to explain the reason for snubbing Real Madrid On loan PSG star valued at just £8.6m keen to follow Antonio Conte to Spurs Man United handed boost as Barcelona encounter problem extending wonderkid’s deal

With the right signings, there’s every reason to believe that the west Londoners will once again be serious challengers for the Premier League title.