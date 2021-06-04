Done Deal: Chelsea confirm the contract extension of a key player for next season

Chelsea had a lot of holes to fill going into last season, but one of the biggest needs was finding an experienced leader at the back who could bring the defence together.

Thiago Silva looked like a great signing on paper due to his quality and experience, although his age and injury history did suggest he would only be at Stamford Bridge for a short spell.

His time at Chelsea has largely gone as expected – he’s been a rock in the defence when he plays and you can see his influence on the team even when he’s on the sidelines, but he’s also had a few injuries and he was even forced off in the Champions League final.

Everything pointed to him staying for another year and it certainly makes sense for the club to keep him around, and it’s now officially confirmed that he’s extended his deal for another year:

Thiago Silva contract extended.

There’s no mention of an option to extend for another year in this deal and he does turn 37 during next season so there’s every reason to think it could be his last one in England, but it’s a great piece of business to keep him around.