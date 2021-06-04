Exclusive: John Stones closing in on new contract as Man City prepare for major departure

Manchester City are on the verge of tying English defender John Stones down on a new and improved contract. However, as the club prepare to secure the future of one centre-back, they’re also gearing up ready to bid farewell to another.

CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal that Pep Guardiola’s Citizens are well on their way to agreeing terms with Stones which would see him extend his stay at the Etihad beyond 2024.

However, a club source has confirmed that centre-back teammate Aymeric Laporte is heading for the exit.

It has been revealed to us that Laporte, a fully-fledged international, has suitors in his native Spain and is expected to move on this summer.

We understand that La Liga’s biggest clubs are all in the mix for the 27-year-old with Real Madrid and Barcelona expected to both vie for the defender’s signature.

Both Stones and Laporte have seldom featured together for Guardiola, with either player usually selected alongside ‘Player of the Year’ candidate Ruben Dias.

However, following what has been an exceptional campaign for Stones, who is currently on international duty with England, the 27-year-old is now considered a better option for the Citizens moving forward.