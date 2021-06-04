Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool striker could leave Anfield this summer

According to leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool striker Divock Origi could be set to leave Anfield this summer.

Origi, 26, joined Liverpool all the way back in 2014 following a £11.3m switch from Lille.

Since arriving in Merseyside, the Belgian striker has gone on to feature in 157 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 49 goals, along the way.

However, despite only scoring 35 goals in his seven-year-long stay, the 26-year-old’s name will forever be written in Anfield folklore.

Best known for his crucial winning goal during his side’s 2018-19 Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, Origi’s time at Liverpool will always be remembered.

Irrespective of his past heroics on Europe’s biggest stage, like all good things in life – they eventually must come to an end.

According to Romano, Origi is one name that could depart Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Speaking on his ‘Here We Go’ podcast, the Italian transfer guru said: “Origi can leave the club, yes.

“He’s one of the players who needs to leave the club, yes.

“Let’s see if a proposal around £20m is going to arrive, but he’s one of the players who could leave the club.”

Origi’s contract is set to run until 2024, but regardless of being tied down for the next three years, Romano’s claims certainly do make it seem likely he’ll be one player Jurgen Klopp looks to offload in order to free up some much-needed funds.