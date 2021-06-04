Huge boost for Arsenal as long-term target’s priority is to sign for them over other interest

The step up from the Championship to the Premier League is always huge, so it’s interesting to see what happens to the players who have shone for the promoted sides.

There will usually be interest from bigger clubs after an impressive season, but they are then faced with the choice between playing for the biggest club possible or going for a more modest leap.

Sometimes it makes more sense to make a gradual step up before making another move, but it appears that Norwich City star Emi Buendia is prioritising a move to Arsenal this summer:

The interest from Aston Villa is also interesting as he would likely play in the same team as Jack Grealish so the pressure wouldn’t be so intense, but at Arsenal there will be a ton of expectation and he’ll need to hit the ground running.

It’s worth noting that he’s already played in the Premier League before and he’s had a call-up from Argentina, while his form last season was incredible so he’s more than just a good Championship player.

Playing for Arsenal just now where there is pressure mounting on the manager will be a completely new challenge, but it looks like that’s what he wants next season if the option is there.