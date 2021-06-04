Menu

Journalist claims Liverpool lead both Manchester clubs in hunt for Premier League winger

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

According to a recent report from Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are leading the charge to land Leeds United winger Raphinha.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea and Bayern Munich in hunt for Altetico Madrid star

After making a £16.7m switch from French side Rennes last year, Raphinha, 24, teamed up with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United in time for the most recent 2020-21 season.

However, despite only being part of the Whites’ squad for the last 12-months, following what has been an exceptional campaign, there are now suggestions the South American attacker could move on.

Heavily linked with a summer move to some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, Raphinha’s Leeds United future appears to have been cast into major doubt.

It has been claimed that Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are all interested in the winger.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Tuttomercato Web’s Longari, who claims it is Klopp’s Redmen who are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea will battle both Manchester clubs to sign Barcelona’s 18-year-old superstar
Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea and Bayern Munich in hunt for Altetico Madrid star
Video: Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard hilariously trolled by Atletico’s Yannick Carrasco during serious interview

During his debuting season in England’s top-flight, Raphinha featured in 30 Premier League matches and directly contributed to an impressive 15 goals.

More Stories Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.