Having just endured one of their worst domestic campaigns in a decade, it’s understandable why some Juventus players might be looking for pastures new.

Andrea Pirlo’s sacking wasn’t a surprise, but even the return of Max Allegri might not be enough to keep hold of certain members of staff.

Alvaro Morata has been on loan at the Italian giants for a year, and though it appears that the Bianconeri wish to take up their option of extending the deal for another season, the Spaniard has hinted at a return to Atletico Madrid.

“I don’t know what will happen,” he said to Onda Cero, cited by Forza Italian Football.

“It would be nice to be trained by Simeone again. I will play where they want me most.”

With Luis Suarez in such great form for the Rojiblancos throughout the 2020/21 campaign, and one of the main reasons why they won the La Liga title, it’s difficult to see Morata making an immediate splash if he returns to the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, Diego Simeone will at least have options with Morata back in-situ, so may consider it worthwhile.