Liverpool ‘definitely’ interested in exciting attacker with star’s valuation a ‘huge amount’

Liverpool will definitely have interest in Leeds winger Raphinha, but there’s been no contact made to date, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief football writer Graham Smyth.

There have been suggestions throughout the campaign that Liverpool could do with refreshing their forward line this campaign – mostly as a result of Sadio Mane’s sharp dip in form.

While Mohamed Salah has maintained his high standards, the rest of Liverpool’s attack has faltered. It would come as no surprise if Jurgen Klopp looked to sign an attacker this summer.

One man who appears to tick all of the boxes is Raphinha, 24, who has just enjoyed a quite brilliant debut campaign in the Premier League with Leeds United.

The chief football writer of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Graham Smyth, has taken to Twitter to claim that Raphinha is ‘definitely’ sought after at Anfield.

However, as per Graham Smyth, there has been no contact made by Liverpool with Leeds United.

Liverpool will definitely have interest in Raphinha. Most big clubs will. He’s a young winger who gave the Premier League serious problems. But Liverpool have never made contact with Leeds United over him. And you have to imagine it would take a huge amount to get him#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) June 3, 2021

The transfer window has not yet opened, so it’s not entirely surprising to hear that Liverpool are yet to make their move. However, as he writes himself, Raphinha will not come cheap.

It remains to be seen exactly how much Leeds would demand in exchange for Raphinha and whether Liverpool would pay it. Ultimately, that and that alone will determine whether this deal happens or not.

