Talks planned: Liverpool preparing to enter contract negotiations with £66.8M star

Liverpool are set to hold talks with goalkeeper Alisson Becker over an extension to his contract, according to the BBC.

Alisson has been a quite superb signing for Liverpool, worth every penny of the £66.8M (as per the BBC) they paid for him back in the summer of 2018.

Not having a reliable goalkeeper between the sticks, someone the defence could trust, significantly weakened Liverpool in the defensive third of the field.

Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius both proved to be unfit for purpose, while Alisson has established himself as one of the world’s finest at Anfield.

According to the BBC, he’s set to be rewarded for his stellar performances, with the Reds keen to open contract talks with the Brazilian when he returns later in the year.

Alisson will be competing in the Copa America with the Brazilian national team, but once he links up with Liverpool for pre-season, he could have a shiny new contract waiting for him.

As much as Liverpool need to invest in the squad to keep pace with their rivals, the focus also ought to be on ensuring their best players stick around at the club.

Alisson certainly fits into that category, and if the BBC are to be believed, Liverpool already have plans to tie him down to a longer contract.

