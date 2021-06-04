It’s a big summer as far as Manchester United are concerned, given that they are close to being back to where they need to be, but not yet close enough.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been steadily improving the team’s performances as well as from a personnel point of view, but they still don’t have the tools to get over the line in any competition.

In order to do so, they need to buy well in the transfer market, and to that end, it’s believed that Jadon Sancho is still being sought from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils can well do without the fiasco that rumbled on for the whole of last summer and, ideally, need to get their business done early.

Marcus Rashford is certainly playing his part in keeping the fans on tenterhooks, with a hint on Twitter that Sancho was his ‘little bro.’

Even his agency, D N May Sports Mgt, got in on the act when one supporter suggested they would be enjoying each other’s company a bit more soon.

The agency replied with a winky emoji, which is as good as saying that the deal is getting done.

Just two lads enjoying each other’s company ?? — D N May Sports Mgt (@dnmaysportsmgt) June 3, 2021