Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of agreeing a fee to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to The Athletic.

Sancho has been long-linked with a move to Manchester United, with this latest report from The Athletic giving the impression that the Red Devils are now finally on the verge of a breakthrough.

The report claims that Man United have opened talks with Dortmund and have learned that the Bundesliga side have lowered their £110M valuation of the England international.

Man United are thought to have spent the entirety of last summer chasing Sancho, with their pursuit ultimately proving fruitless. They’ll now surely be keen to agree a fee ASAP.

Though, it’s rarely that straightforward, and The Athletic report that there is still a £20M gap in valuation, with Man United prepared to offer £80M and Dortmund wanting £20M more in add-ons.

As per Transfermarkt, Man United paid £94.5M for club-record signing Paul Pogba, a figure which stands to this day as the British transfer record, in terms of money paid out.

If the club were to bow to Dortmund’s demands and pay £80M plus £20M in add-ons, Sancho would smash both records.

Man United could probably do with a gentle push from Sancho’s camp towards the Dortmund exit door, else they run the risk of missing out on the 21-year-old for the second summer running.

