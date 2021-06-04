Man United handed boost as Barcelona encounter problem extending wonderkid’s deal

According to recent reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are in with a chance of signing Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba.

That’s according to station RAC1 (relayed via Mundo Deportivo), who claims the teenager’s current contract situation could see him depart Spain this summer.

The station claim Moriba’s new agency Rogon are demanding Barcelona pay the youngster more than they can afford, especially given the club’s financial woes at the hands of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Moriba’s current deal expires in the summer of 2022 and with his agents’ demands currently preventing any progress from being made, it is becoming increasingly more likely the teenager could be moved on.

It was only a few weeks ago that Mundo Deportivo reported both Manchester United and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are both interested in signing Moriba.

In fact, the Spanish outlet claimed in March this year that both sides had made ‘firm offers’ for the highly-rated youngster.

Since making his first-team debut during the 2020-21 season, midfielder Moriba has featured in 18 senior matches, directly contributing to four goals, along the way.